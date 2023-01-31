Pondy Oxides & Chemicals standalone net profit declines 17.69% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 9.92% to Rs 372.64 crore

Net profit of Pondy Oxides & Chemicals declined 17.69% to Rs 11.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 14.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 9.92% to Rs 372.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 413.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.372.64413.665.165.7618.2922.2015.6719.9011.6314.13

