Pondy Oxides & Chemicals standalone net profit declines 17.69% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 9.92% to Rs 372.64 croreNet profit of Pondy Oxides & Chemicals declined 17.69% to Rs 11.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 14.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 9.92% to Rs 372.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 413.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales372.64413.66 -10 OPM %5.165.76 -PBDT18.2922.20 -18 PBT15.6719.90 -21 NP11.6314.13 -18
