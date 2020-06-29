Pondy Oxides & Chemicals standalone net profit rises 119.80% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 9.03% to Rs 266.46 crore

Net profit of Pondy Oxides & Chemicals rose 119.80% to Rs 4.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 9.03% to Rs 266.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 244.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 51.53% to Rs 16.35 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 33.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 16.30% to Rs 1219.87 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1048.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

