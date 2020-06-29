JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Board of Minda Industries approves NCD issue of up to Rs 300 cr and rights issue of up to Rs 250 cr
Business Standard

Pondy Oxides & Chemicals standalone net profit rises 119.80% in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 9.03% to Rs 266.46 crore

Net profit of Pondy Oxides & Chemicals rose 119.80% to Rs 4.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 9.03% to Rs 266.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 244.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 51.53% to Rs 16.35 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 33.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 16.30% to Rs 1219.87 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1048.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales266.46244.39 9 1219.871048.89 16 OPM %4.592.96 -2.916.13 - PBDT11.194.47 150 29.1157.07 -49 PBT7.203.11 132 21.2451.88 -59 NP4.331.97 120 16.3533.73 -52

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 29 2020. 19:41 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU