Pondy Oxides & Chemicals standalone net profit rises 119.80% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 9.03% to Rs 266.46 croreNet profit of Pondy Oxides & Chemicals rose 119.80% to Rs 4.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 9.03% to Rs 266.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 244.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 51.53% to Rs 16.35 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 33.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 16.30% to Rs 1219.87 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1048.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales266.46244.39 9 1219.871048.89 16 OPM %4.592.96 -2.916.13 - PBDT11.194.47 150 29.1157.07 -49 PBT7.203.11 132 21.2451.88 -59 NP4.331.97 120 16.3533.73 -52
