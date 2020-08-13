JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Mercantile Ventures consolidated net profit declines 46.97% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Pondy Oxides & Chemicals standalone net profit rises 795.65% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 39.94% to Rs 149.47 crore

Net profit of Pondy Oxides & Chemicals rose 795.65% to Rs 2.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 39.94% to Rs 149.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 248.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales149.47248.87 -40 OPM %3.181.44 -PBDT4.871.33 266 PBT2.840.06 4633 NP2.060.23 796

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, August 13 2020. 17:43 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU