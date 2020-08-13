Pondy Oxides & Chemicals standalone net profit rises 795.65% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 39.94% to Rs 149.47 crore

Net profit of Pondy Oxides & Chemicals rose 795.65% to Rs 2.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 39.94% to Rs 149.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 248.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.149.47248.873.181.444.871.332.840.062.060.23

