Pondy Oxides & Chemicals standalone net profit rises 795.65% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 39.94% to Rs 149.47 croreNet profit of Pondy Oxides & Chemicals rose 795.65% to Rs 2.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 39.94% to Rs 149.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 248.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales149.47248.87 -40 OPM %3.181.44 -PBDT4.871.33 266 PBT2.840.06 4633 NP2.060.23 796
