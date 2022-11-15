Pooja Entertainment & Films reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.45 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 8191.67% to Rs 9.95 croreNet profit of Pooja Entertainment & Films reported to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 4.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 8191.67% to Rs 9.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales9.950.12 8192 OPM %7.04-3908.33 -PBDT0.56-4.62 LP PBT0.56-4.63 LP NP0.45-4.63 LP
