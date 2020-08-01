Pooja Entertainment & Films reports consolidated net profit of Rs 25.64 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 36.45% in the March 2020 quarter
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit declines 20.93% in the December 2019 quarter
3i Infotech consolidated net profit rises 429.80% in the June 2020 quarter
3i Infotech consolidated net profit declines 28.86% in the March 2020 quarter
3i Infotech consolidated net profit rises 56.74% in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales rise 1469.12% to Rs 32.01 croreNet profit of Pooja Entertainment & Films reported to Rs 25.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 1469.12% to Rs 32.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 17928.57% to Rs 25.24 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 32.01% to Rs 44.33 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 33.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales32.012.04 1469 44.3333.58 32 OPM %75.95-198.53 -54.46-2.74 - PBDT24.08-2.91 LP 24.46-0.42 LP PBT24.07-2.91 LP 24.44-0.44 LP NP25.64-1.49 LP 25.240.14 17929
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU