Pooja Entertainment & Films reports consolidated net profit of Rs 25.64 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 1469.12% to Rs 32.01 crore

Net profit of Pooja Entertainment & Films reported to Rs 25.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 1469.12% to Rs 32.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 17928.57% to Rs 25.24 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 32.01% to Rs 44.33 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 33.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

