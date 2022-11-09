Poojawestern Metaliks consolidated net profit rises 64.29% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 21.53% to Rs 5.14 crore

Net profit of Poojawestern Metaliks rose 64.29% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 21.53% to Rs 5.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.5.146.5514.406.110.640.330.360.190.230.14

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)