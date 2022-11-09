JUST IN
NRB Bearings Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
Poojawestern Metaliks standalone net profit rises 64.29% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 21.53% to Rs 5.14 crore

Net profit of Poojawestern Metaliks rose 64.29% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 21.53% to Rs 5.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales5.146.55 -22 OPM %14.406.11 -PBDT0.640.33 94 PBT0.360.19 89 NP0.230.14 64

