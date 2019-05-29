Poona Dal and Oil Industries standalone net profit rises 2483.93% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 14.46% to Rs 39.82 crore

Net profit of rose 2483.93% to Rs 14.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 14.46% to Rs 39.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 46.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 575.45% to Rs 15.13 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 3.06% to Rs 183.24 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 189.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

