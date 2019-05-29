Poona Dal and Oil Industries standalone net profit rises 2483.93% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 14.46% to Rs 39.82 croreNet profit of Poona Dal and Oil Industries rose 2483.93% to Rs 14.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 14.46% to Rs 39.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 46.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 575.45% to Rs 15.13 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 3.06% to Rs 183.24 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 189.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales39.8246.55 -14 183.24189.02 -3 OPM %0.60-0.19 -0.800.64 - PBDT16.090.84 1815 17.423.70 371 PBT15.980.71 2151 16.983.10 448 NP14.470.56 2484 15.132.24 575
