JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Sensex soars 762 pts, hits record high, Nifty ends near 18,500; VIX slumps 4%
Business Standard

Poonawala Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 75.13% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 53.07% to Rs 175.08 crore

Net profit of Poonawala Housing Finance rose 75.13% to Rs 32.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 18.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 53.07% to Rs 175.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 114.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales175.08114.38 53 OPM %61.7964.27 -PBDT45.1826.21 72 PBT43.4625.27 72 NP32.6818.66 75

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, November 24 2022. 17:59 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU