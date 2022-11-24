Poonawala Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 75.13% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 53.07% to Rs 175.08 crore

Net profit of Poonawala Housing Finance rose 75.13% to Rs 32.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 18.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 53.07% to Rs 175.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 114.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.175.08114.3861.7964.2745.1826.2143.4625.2732.6818.66

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)