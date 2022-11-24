Poonawala Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 75.13% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 53.07% to Rs 175.08 croreNet profit of Poonawala Housing Finance rose 75.13% to Rs 32.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 18.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 53.07% to Rs 175.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 114.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales175.08114.38 53 OPM %61.7964.27 -PBDT45.1826.21 72 PBT43.4625.27 72 NP32.6818.66 75
