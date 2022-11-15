Porwal Auto Components reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.73 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Nephrologist Dr Anuja Porwal decodes relationship between Diabetes and Kidney Disease
AI and Data Visualization amongst Top Skills pursued by Indian Professionals in the investment industry: CFA Institute's Report
NDR Auto Components consolidated net profit rises 157.98% in the September 2022 quarter
Talbros Automotive Components consolidated net profit rises 17.36% in the September 2022 quarter
Nifty above 17,850; Sensex adds 760 pts; Auto stocks advance
-
Sales rise 25.77% to Rs 36.12 croreNet Loss of Porwal Auto Components reported to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 25.77% to Rs 36.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 28.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales36.1228.72 26 OPM %4.875.50 -PBDT1.071.04 3 PBT-0.73-0.52 -40 NP-0.73-0.52 -40
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU