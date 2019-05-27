Porwal Auto Components standalone net profit rises 21.32% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 15.48% to Rs 27.52 crore

Net profit of Porwal Auto Components rose 21.32% to Rs 1.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 15.48% to Rs 27.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 32.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 32.28% to Rs 3.42 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.52% to Rs 120.63 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 110.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales27.5232.56 -15 120.63110.14 10 OPM %13.8810.60 -11.2910.95 - PBDT3.172.67 19 11.0711.16 -1 PBT1.651.36 21 5.196.37 -19 NP1.651.36 21 3.425.05 -32

First Published: Mon, May 27 2019. 15:00 IST

