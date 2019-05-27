Porwal Auto Components standalone net profit rises 21.32% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 15.48% to Rs 27.52 crore

Net profit of rose 21.32% to Rs 1.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 15.48% to Rs 27.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 32.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 32.28% to Rs 3.42 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.52% to Rs 120.63 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 110.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

27.5232.56120.63110.1413.8810.6011.2910.953.172.6711.0711.161.651.365.196.371.651.363.425.05

