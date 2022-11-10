Power Finance Corporation consolidated net profit rises 4.99% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 0.36% to Rs 19306.22 crore

Net profit of Power Finance Corporation rose 4.99% to Rs 3935.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3748.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 0.36% to Rs 19306.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 19237.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.19306.2219237.5893.3491.076615.896300.676603.986291.193935.263748.22

