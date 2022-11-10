Power Finance Corporation consolidated net profit rises 4.99% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 0.36% to Rs 19306.22 croreNet profit of Power Finance Corporation rose 4.99% to Rs 3935.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3748.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 0.36% to Rs 19306.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 19237.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales19306.2219237.58 0 OPM %93.3491.07 -PBDT6615.896300.67 5 PBT6603.986291.19 5 NP3935.263748.22 5
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU