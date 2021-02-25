Power Finance Corporation Ltd rises for third straight session

Power Finance Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 129.25, up 3.9% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 1.61% in last one year as compared to a 29.53% jump in NIFTY and a 20.81% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Power Finance Corporation Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 129.25, up 3.9% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.97% on the day, quoting at 15127.65. The Sensex is at 51196.12, up 0.82%. Power Finance Corporation Ltd has gained around 15.87% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Power Finance Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 15.96% in last one month and is currently quoting at 16951.45, up 0.72% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 61.36 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 72.33 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 129.2, up 3.94% on the day. Power Finance Corporation Ltd is up 1.61% in last one year as compared to a 29.53% jump in NIFTY and a 20.81% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 4.35 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

