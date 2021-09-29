Power Finance Corporation Ltd soars 2.41%, Gains for third straight session

Power Finance Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 146.55, up 2.41% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 70.01% in last one year as compared to a 56.98% gain in NIFTY and a 72.58% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Power Finance Corporation Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 146.55, up 2.41% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.52% on the day, quoting at 17656.25. The Sensex is at 59235.32, down 0.72%. Power Finance Corporation Ltd has added around 12.9% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Power Finance Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.74% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18534.75, down 1.09% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 114.31 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 65.56 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 147.05, up 2.83% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 4.19 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

