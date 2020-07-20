Power Finance Corporation Ltd spurts 1.59%

Power Finance Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 83.3, up 1.59% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 31.1% in last one year as compared to a 3.19% drop in NIFTY and a 13.9% drop in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Power Finance Corporation Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 83.3, up 1.59% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.76% on the day, quoting at 10984.5. The Sensex is at 37299.46, up 0.75%. Power Finance Corporation Ltd has dropped around 8.06% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Power Finance Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 4.15% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10915.7, up 1.73% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 29.23 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 84.5 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 83.6, up 1.52% on the day. Power Finance Corporation Ltd is down 31.1% in last one year as compared to a 3.19% drop in NIFTY and a 13.9% drop in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 3.83 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

