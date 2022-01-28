Power Finance Corporation Ltd spurts 1.93%

Power Finance Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 121.25, up 1.93% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 10.43% in last one year as compared to a 27.28% spurt in NIFTY and a 23.12% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Power Finance Corporation Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 121.25, up 1.93% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.43% on the day, quoting at 17354.6. The Sensex is at 58048.43, up 1.35%. Power Finance Corporation Ltd has risen around 1.59% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Power Finance Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.89% in last one month and is currently quoting at 17763.15, up 1.15% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 58.02 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 30.8 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 121.6, up 2.01% on the day. Power Finance Corporation Ltd is up 10.43% in last one year as compared to a 27.28% spurt in NIFTY and a 23.12% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 3.23 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

