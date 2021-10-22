Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd down for fifth straight session

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 191.8, down 1.16% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 50.3% in last one year as compared to a 51.73% rally in NIFTY and a 62.11% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 191.8, down 1.16% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.42% on the day, quoting at 18101.55. The Sensex is at 60723.26, down 0.33%.Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd has added around 7.6% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 10.34% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24306.4, down 0.61% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 36 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 140.59 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 192, down 1.41% on the day. Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd jumped 50.3% in last one year as compared to a 51.73% rally in NIFTY and a 62.11% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 10.02 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)