Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd soars 6.28%, up for third straight session

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 206.4, up 6.28% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 6.2% in last one year as compared to a 23.82% gain in NIFTY and a 14.99% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.11% in last one month and is currently quoting at 16950.5, up 1.45% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 191.5 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 109.54 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 207.6, up 6.79% on the day. Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is up 6.2% in last one year as compared to a 23.82% gain in NIFTY and a 14.99% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 8.7 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

