Power Grid Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 51.91% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 17.96% to Rs 9218.08 crore

Net profit of rose 51.91% to Rs 3053.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2010.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 17.96% to Rs 9218.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 7814.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.55% to Rs 9938.55 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 8244.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 14.63% to Rs 34119.12 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 29764.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

9218.087814.3634119.1229764.5925.6979.8378.4287.18394.234517.3019162.7822645.06-2202.812110.808962.1113553.813053.962010.319938.558244.65

