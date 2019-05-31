JUST IN
Power Grid Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 51.91% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 17.96% to Rs 9218.08 crore

Net profit of Power Grid Corporation of India rose 51.91% to Rs 3053.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2010.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 17.96% to Rs 9218.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 7814.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.55% to Rs 9938.55 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 8244.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 14.63% to Rs 34119.12 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 29764.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales9218.087814.36 18 34119.1229764.59 15 OPM %25.6979.83 -78.4287.18 - PBDT394.234517.30 -91 19162.7822645.06 -15 PBT-2202.812110.80 PL 8962.1113553.81 -34 NP3053.962010.31 52 9938.558244.65 21

