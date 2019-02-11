PPAP Automotive standalone net profit declines 27.38% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 3.66% to Rs 93.52 croreNet profit of PPAP Automotive declined 27.38% to Rs 5.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 8.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 3.66% to Rs 93.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 90.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales93.5290.22 4 OPM %17.0621.35 -PBDT15.3618.82 -18 PBT8.9012.49 -29 NP5.948.18 -27
