Prabhat Dairy standalone net profit rises 7.28% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 27.51% to Rs 459.66 crore

Net profit of Prabhat Dairy rose 7.28% to Rs 6.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 6.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 27.51% to Rs 459.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 360.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales459.66360.48 28 OPM %3.303.57 -PBDT12.5511.73 7 PBT7.416.94 7 NP6.486.04 7

First Published: Fri, February 15 2019. 17:01 IST

