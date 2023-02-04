Prabhat Technologies (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.57 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 61.36% to Rs 0.51 croreNet Loss of Prabhat Technologies (India) reported to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 61.36% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.511.32 -61 OPM %-115.69-32.58 -PBDT-0.46-0.41 -12 PBT-0.57-0.52 -10 NP-0.57-0.52 -10
