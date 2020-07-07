Prabhu Steel Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 81.61% to Rs 2.10 crore

Prabhu Steel Industries reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 81.61% to Rs 2.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 50.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 41.78% to Rs 16.08 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 27.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

2.1011.4216.0827.62-5.24-0.180.061.480.020.150.110.230.020.120.060.1600.080.050.10

