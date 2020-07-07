Prabhu Steel Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 81.61% to Rs 2.10 crorePrabhu Steel Industries reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 81.61% to Rs 2.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 50.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 41.78% to Rs 16.08 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 27.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales2.1011.42 -82 16.0827.62 -42 OPM %-5.24-0.18 -0.061.48 - PBDT0.020.15 -87 0.110.23 -52 PBT0.020.12 -83 0.060.16 -63 NP00.08 -100 0.050.10 -50
