Prabhu Steel Industries standalone net profit declines 57.50% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 87.38% to Rs 1.01 crore

Net profit of Prabhu Steel Industries declined 57.50% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 87.38% to Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 8.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.1.018.0025.744.250.190.420.170.400.170.40

