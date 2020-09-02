Prabhu Steel Industries standalone net profit declines 57.50% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 87.38% to Rs 1.01 croreNet profit of Prabhu Steel Industries declined 57.50% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 87.38% to Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 8.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1.018.00 -87 OPM %25.744.25 -PBDT0.190.42 -55 PBT0.170.40 -58 NP0.170.40 -58
