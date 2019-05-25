JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Board of GIC Housing Finance approves increase in borrowing power to Rs 17Kcr
Business Standard

Prabhu Steel Industries standalone net profit declines 82.22% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 149.89% to Rs 11.42 crore

Net profit of Prabhu Steel Industries declined 82.22% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 149.89% to Rs 11.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 95.48% to Rs 0.10 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 0.90% to Rs 27.62 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 27.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales11.424.57 150 27.6227.87 -1 OPM %2.711.97 -3.0110.66 - PBDT0.15-0.03 LP 0.232.81 -92 PBT0.12-0.07 LP 0.162.75 -94 NP0.080.45 -82 0.102.21 -95

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, May 25 2019. 12:49 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements