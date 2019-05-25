Prabhu Steel Industries standalone net profit declines 82.22% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 149.89% to Rs 11.42 crore

Net profit of declined 82.22% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 149.89% to Rs 11.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 95.48% to Rs 0.10 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 0.90% to Rs 27.62 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 27.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

11.424.5727.6227.872.711.973.0110.660.15-0.030.232.810.12-0.070.162.750.080.450.102.21

