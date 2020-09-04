Pradeep Metals consolidated net profit rises 7400.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 37.89% to Rs 27.08 crore

Net profit of Pradeep Metals rose 7400.00% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 37.89% to Rs 27.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 43.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.27.0843.6016.778.103.712.331.910.470.750.01

