JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Finance Minister Emphasises Lenders Need To Expedite Resolution Of Loan Accounts
Business Standard

Pradeep Metals consolidated net profit rises 7400.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 37.89% to Rs 27.08 crore

Net profit of Pradeep Metals rose 7400.00% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 37.89% to Rs 27.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 43.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales27.0843.60 -38 OPM %16.778.10 -PBDT3.712.33 59 PBT1.910.47 306 NP0.750.01 7400

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, September 04 2020. 09:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU