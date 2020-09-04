Pradeep Metals consolidated net profit rises 7400.00% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 37.89% to Rs 27.08 croreNet profit of Pradeep Metals rose 7400.00% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 37.89% to Rs 27.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 43.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales27.0843.60 -38 OPM %16.778.10 -PBDT3.712.33 59 PBT1.910.47 306 NP0.750.01 7400
