New India Assurance Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 113.52 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Pradeep Metals standalone net profit rises 5.81% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 25.98% to Rs 44.17 crore

Net profit of Pradeep Metals rose 5.81% to Rs 3.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 25.98% to Rs 44.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 35.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales44.1735.06 26 OPM %14.9415.52 -PBDT5.785.24 10 PBT4.674.19 11 NP3.283.10 6

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, February 07 2019. 16:07 IST

