Pradhin reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 87.72% to Rs 1.21 croreNet Loss of Pradhin reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 87.72% to Rs 1.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.48 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 249.60% to Rs 114.46 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 32.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1.219.85 -88 114.4632.74 250 OPM %-15.70-19.09 -0.54-5.31 - PBDT-0.19-1.87 90 0.68-1.73 LP PBT-0.19-1.87 90 0.68-1.73 LP NP-0.14-1.77 92 0.48-1.66 LP
