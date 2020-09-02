Prag Bosimi Synthetics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.04 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 96.41% to Rs 0.23 croreNet Loss of Prag Bosimi Synthetics reported to Rs 3.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 3.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 96.41% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 6.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.236.41 -96 OPM %-369.57-26.52 -PBDT-1.94-2.81 31 PBT-3.04-3.86 21 NP-3.04-3.86 21
