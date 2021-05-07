Praj Ind climbs after Q4 PAT soars 109% YoY to Rs 52 cr

Praj Industries galloped 8.68% to Rs 270.55 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 109.2% to Rs 52.01 crore on 91.4% increase in net sales to Rs 567.10 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

The profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 73.19 crore compared with Rs 31.67 crore in Q4 FY20, registering a growth of 131.01% Y-o-Y (year-on-year).

The order intake during the quarter was at Rs 650 crore. The consolidated order backlog as on 31 March 2021 stood at Rs 1,748 crore (FY20 order backlog at Rs 1,083 crore), which comprised 85% domestic orders and 15% international orders.

The board of the company, at its meeting held on Thursday, 6 May 2021, recommended a dividend of Rs 2.16 per equity share.

Commenting on the Q4 FY21 performance, Shishir Joshipura, the chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD) of Praj Industries, stated: "We are delighted to report a robust performance in the fourth quarter to close FY20-21 on a strong note. Activity levels have remained positively elevated with continued traction in enquiries across several business verticals including some significant order wins. Our continued focus on customer value enhancement and innovation has enabled us to build a solid platform to further consolidate this strong performance as we move forward."

Praj Industries is an engineering company with a bouquet of sustainable solutions for bioenergy, compressed biogas, critical process equipment & skids, breweries, industrial wastewater treatment and high purity water.

