Praj Industries consolidated net profit rises 151.29% in the June 2019 quarter

Sales rise 10.44% to Rs 211.60 croreNet profit of Praj Industries rose 151.29% to Rs 8.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 3.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. Sales rose 10.44% to Rs 211.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 191.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2019Jun. 2018% Var.Sales211.60191.60 10 OPM %3.833.77 -PBDT15.6310.42 50 PBT9.944.48 122 NP8.773.49 151
