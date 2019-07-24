JUST IN
Praj Industries consolidated net profit rises 151.29% in the June 2019 quarter

Sales rise 10.44% to Rs 211.60 crore

Net profit of Praj Industries rose 151.29% to Rs 8.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 3.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. Sales rose 10.44% to Rs 211.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 191.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2019Jun. 2018% Var.Sales211.60191.60 10 OPM %3.833.77 -PBDT15.6310.42 50 PBT9.944.48 122 NP8.773.49 151

First Published: Wed, July 24 2019. 16:40 IST

