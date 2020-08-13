Praj Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.50 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-

Sales decline 38.78% to Rs 129.55 croreNet loss of Praj Industries reported to Rs 10.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 8.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 38.78% to Rs 129.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 211.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales129.55211.60 -39 OPM %-10.173.83 -PBDT-8.9815.63 PL PBT-14.529.94 PL NP-10.508.77 PL
