Prakash Pipes standalone net profit declines 46.59% in the March 2020 quarter

Net profit of Prakash Pipes declined 46.59% to Rs 4.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.96% to Rs 86.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 82.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 13.31% to Rs 24.75 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 28.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 12.96% to Rs 385.14 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 340.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

