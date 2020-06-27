Prakash Pipes standalone net profit declines 46.59% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Prakash Pipes resumes normal production at its Flexible Packaging Plant at Kashipur, Uttarakhand
Apollo Pipes appoints director
Apollo Pipes standalone net profit rises 25.14% in the December 2019 quarter
Hi-Tech Pipes consolidated net profit declines 22.31% in the December 2019 quarter
Texmo Pipes & Products standalone net profit rises 700.00% in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales rise 4.96% to Rs 86.34 croreNet profit of Prakash Pipes declined 46.59% to Rs 4.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.96% to Rs 86.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 82.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 13.31% to Rs 24.75 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 28.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 12.96% to Rs 385.14 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 340.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales86.3482.26 5 385.14340.96 13 OPM %9.6912.25 -9.9611.32 - PBDT8.3811.97 -30 40.7942.99 -5 PBT6.4910.47 -38 34.3038.27 -10 NP4.157.77 -47 24.7528.55 -13
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU