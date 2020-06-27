JUST IN
Business Standard

Prakash Pipes standalone net profit declines 46.59% in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 4.96% to Rs 86.34 crore

Net profit of Prakash Pipes declined 46.59% to Rs 4.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.96% to Rs 86.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 82.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 13.31% to Rs 24.75 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 28.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 12.96% to Rs 385.14 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 340.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales86.3482.26 5 385.14340.96 13 OPM %9.6912.25 -9.9611.32 - PBDT8.3811.97 -30 40.7942.99 -5 PBT6.4910.47 -38 34.3038.27 -10 NP4.157.77 -47 24.7528.55 -13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, June 27 2020. 15:00 IST

