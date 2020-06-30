Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills standalone net profit declines 64.04% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 8.58% to Rs 23.03 crore

Net profit of Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills declined 64.04% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 8.58% to Rs 23.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 21.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 104.57% to Rs 8.06 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.39% to Rs 132.57 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 126.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

23.0321.21132.57126.998.8612.358.269.871.802.249.649.470.641.055.354.730.320.898.063.94

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)