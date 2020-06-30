Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills standalone net profit declines 64.04% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 8.58% to Rs 23.03 croreNet profit of Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills declined 64.04% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 8.58% to Rs 23.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 21.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 104.57% to Rs 8.06 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.39% to Rs 132.57 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 126.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales23.0321.21 9 132.57126.99 4 OPM %8.8612.35 -8.269.87 - PBDT1.802.24 -20 9.649.47 2 PBT0.641.05 -39 5.354.73 13 NP0.320.89 -64 8.063.94 105
