Prashant India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Prashant India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Prashant India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the June 2022 quarter
Rajesh Exports slides as MD Prashant Mehta resigns
NPST strengthens its Executive team by onboarding Prashant Vaddadi Rao as Chief of Business Operations
Alstone Textiles (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 11.40 crore in the December 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 32.14% to Rs 0.37 croreNet profit of Prashant India reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 32.14% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.370.28 32 OPM %5.41-17.86 -PBDT0.02-0.05 LP PBT0-0.07 100 NP0.05-0.07 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU