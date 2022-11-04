Prataap Snacks consolidated net profit declines 71.14% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Elantas Beck India standalone net profit rises 37.95% in the September 2022 quarter
Shriram Transport Finance Company consolidated net profit rises 38.16% in the September 2022 quarter
Shriram Transport Finance Company standalone net profit rises 38.33% in the September 2022 quarter
Sumuka Agro Industries standalone net profit rises 1733.33% in the September 2022 quarter
Udaipur Cement Works standalone net profit declines 78.54% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 22.56% to Rs 450.13 croreNet profit of Prataap Snacks declined 71.14% to Rs 4.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 14.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 22.56% to Rs 450.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 367.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales450.13367.27 23 OPM %4.916.58 -PBDT22.8830.84 -26 PBT5.1617.37 -70 NP4.2414.69 -71
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU