Prataap Snacks consolidated net profit declines 71.14% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 22.56% to Rs 450.13 crore

Net profit of Prataap Snacks declined 71.14% to Rs 4.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 14.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 22.56% to Rs 450.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 367.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.450.13367.274.916.5822.8830.845.1617.374.2414.69

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)