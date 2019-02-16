Pratiksha Chemicals standalone net profit rises 700.00% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Pratiksha Chemicals standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2018 quarter
Pratiksha Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Fertiliser stocks in heavy demand; surge up to 11%
Fertiliser stocks rally as cabinet approves new procurement policy
Fertiliser stocks gain as cabinet approves new procurement policy
-
Sales rise 103.68% to Rs 6.09 croreNet profit of Pratiksha Chemicals rose 700.00% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 103.68% to Rs 6.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales6.092.99 104 OPM %6.246.69 -PBDT0.290.18 61 PBT0.130.09 44 NP0.240.03 700
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU