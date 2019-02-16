JUST IN
Pratiksha Chemicals standalone net profit rises 700.00% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 103.68% to Rs 6.09 crore

Net profit of Pratiksha Chemicals rose 700.00% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 103.68% to Rs 6.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales6.092.99 104 OPM %6.246.69 -PBDT0.290.18 61 PBT0.130.09 44 NP0.240.03 700

First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 09:15 IST

