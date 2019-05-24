Praxis Home Retail reports standalone net loss of Rs 25.01 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 13.81% to Rs 159.12 crore

Net Loss of Praxis Home Retail reported to Rs 25.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 1.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.81% to Rs 159.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 139.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 26.94 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 1.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 79.81% to Rs 684.23 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 380.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

159.12139.81684.23380.54-14.92-2.13-3.44-0.68-23.91-1.99-25.69-2.48-24.13-2.02-26.10-2.77-25.01-1.24-26.94-1.99

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)