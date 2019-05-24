JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

A2Z Infra Engineering reports standalone net profit of Rs 42.35 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Market surges as pivotals advance
Business Standard

Praxis Home Retail reports standalone net loss of Rs 25.01 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 13.81% to Rs 159.12 crore

Net Loss of Praxis Home Retail reported to Rs 25.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 1.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.81% to Rs 159.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 139.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 26.94 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 1.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 79.81% to Rs 684.23 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 380.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales159.12139.81 14 684.23380.54 80 OPM %-14.92-2.13 --3.44-0.68 - PBDT-23.91-1.99 -1102 -25.69-2.48 -936 PBT-24.13-2.02 -1095 -26.10-2.77 -842 NP-25.01-1.24 -1917 -26.94-1.99 -1254

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, May 24 2019. 15:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements