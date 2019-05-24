Praxis Home Retail reports standalone net loss of Rs 25.01 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 13.81% to Rs 159.12 croreNet Loss of Praxis Home Retail reported to Rs 25.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 1.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.81% to Rs 159.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 139.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 26.94 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 1.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 79.81% to Rs 684.23 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 380.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales159.12139.81 14 684.23380.54 80 OPM %-14.92-2.13 --3.44-0.68 - PBDT-23.91-1.99 -1102 -25.69-2.48 -936 PBT-24.13-2.02 -1095 -26.10-2.77 -842 NP-25.01-1.24 -1917 -26.94-1.99 -1254
