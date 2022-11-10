Precision Wires India standalone net profit declines 2.07% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 2.08% to Rs 721.32 croreNet profit of Precision Wires India declined 2.07% to Rs 14.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 14.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 2.08% to Rs 721.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 706.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales721.32706.65 2 OPM %4.284.23 -PBDT23.0224.45 -6 PBT19.6320.73 -5 NP14.6614.97 -2
