Precision Wires India standalone net profit declines 2.07% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 2.08% to Rs 721.32 crore

Net profit of Precision Wires India declined 2.07% to Rs 14.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 14.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 2.08% to Rs 721.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 706.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.721.32706.654.284.2323.0224.4519.6320.7314.6614.97

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)