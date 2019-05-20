Precision Wires India standalone net profit rises 26.58% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 6.13% to Rs 445.64 crore

Net profit of Precision Wires rose 26.58% to Rs 10.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 6.13% to Rs 445.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 419.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.26% to Rs 41.83 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 35.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 24.87% to Rs 1757.89 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1407.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

