Precision Wires India standalone net profit rises 26.58% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Capfin India standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the September 2018 quarter
Intercontinental Leasing and Finance Company standalone net profit rises 260.00% in the September 2018 quarter
Baron Infotech reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2018 quarter
Alicon Castalloy standalone net profit rises 47.03% in the March 2019 quarter
Esaar (India) standalone net profit rises 466.67% in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 6.13% to Rs 445.64 croreNet profit of Precision Wires India rose 26.58% to Rs 10.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 6.13% to Rs 445.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 419.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 16.26% to Rs 41.83 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 35.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 24.87% to Rs 1757.89 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1407.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales445.64419.91 6 1757.891407.83 25 OPM %5.185.43 -5.386.21 - PBDT19.4517.29 12 77.4172.16 7 PBT15.6813.80 14 64.6258.09 11 NP10.198.05 27 41.8335.98 16
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU