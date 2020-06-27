Precot Meridian reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.81 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 3.17% to Rs 174.70 croreNet Loss of Precot Meridian reported to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 9.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.17% to Rs 174.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 180.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 16.53 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 8.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.98% to Rs 696.55 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 756.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales174.70180.42 -3 696.55756.94 -8 OPM %10.373.56 -6.857.58 - PBDT7.64-1.15 LP 19.7823.10 -14 PBT-0.81-9.10 91 -12.96-8.27 -57 NP-0.81-9.10 91 -16.53-8.27 -100
