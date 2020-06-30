Premco Global reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Premco Global reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.27 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Global Offshore Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.37 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Vaibhav Global consolidated net profit rises 22.43% in the March 2020 quarter
Golechha Global Finance standalone net profit declines 14.29% in the December 2019 quarter
Capri Global Capital consolidated net profit declines 28.36% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales rise 11.55% to Rs 18.74 croreNet profit of Premco Global reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 11.55% to Rs 18.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 16.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 75.86% to Rs 4.59 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 8.89% to Rs 76.32 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 70.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales18.7416.80 12 76.3270.09 9 OPM %6.192.50 -10.748.55 - PBDT1.020.76 34 9.956.53 52 PBT-0.250.32 PL 5.333.81 40 NP0.01-0.10 LP 4.592.61 76
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU