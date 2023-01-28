Premier Polyfilm standalone net profit rises 10.47% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Premier Polyfilm standalone net profit rises 32.88% in the September 2022 quarter
Barometers turn rangebound, auto shares decline
Responsive Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.74 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Regency Ceramics reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.30 crore in the June 2022 quarter
Mahindra Logistics, Amara Raja Batteries, Filatex India in spotlight
-
Sales rise 0.13% to Rs 62.42 croreNet profit of Premier Polyfilm rose 10.47% to Rs 3.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 0.13% to Rs 62.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 62.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales62.4262.34 0 OPM %10.649.35 -PBDT5.625.22 8 PBT4.264.17 2 NP3.062.77 10
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU