Premier Polyfilm standalone net profit rises 10.47% in the December 2022 quarter

Business Standard

Sales rise 0.13% to Rs 62.42 crore

Net profit of Premier Polyfilm rose 10.47% to Rs 3.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 0.13% to Rs 62.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 62.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales62.4262.34 0 OPM %10.649.35 -PBDT5.625.22 8 PBT4.264.17 2 NP3.062.77 10

First Published: Sat, January 28 2023. 07:35 IST

