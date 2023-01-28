Premier Polyfilm standalone net profit rises 10.47% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 0.13% to Rs 62.42 crore

Net profit of Premier Polyfilm rose 10.47% to Rs 3.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 0.13% to Rs 62.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 62.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.62.4262.3410.649.355.625.224.264.173.062.77

