Premier Polyfilm standalone net profit rises 32.88% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Premier Polyfilm rose 32.88% to Rs 1.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 82.69% to Rs 63.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 34.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.63.6534.847.3410.223.872.842.751.961.941.46

