Premier Polyfilm standalone net profit rises 32.88% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 82.69% to Rs 63.65 croreNet profit of Premier Polyfilm rose 32.88% to Rs 1.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 82.69% to Rs 63.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 34.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales63.6534.84 83 OPM %7.3410.22 -PBDT3.872.84 36 PBT2.751.96 40 NP1.941.46 33
