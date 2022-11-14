JUST IN
Supra Pacific Management Consultancy reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.35 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Premier Polyfilm standalone net profit rises 32.88% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 82.69% to Rs 63.65 crore

Net profit of Premier Polyfilm rose 32.88% to Rs 1.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 82.69% to Rs 63.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 34.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales63.6534.84 83 OPM %7.3410.22 -PBDT3.872.84 36 PBT2.751.96 40 NP1.941.46 33

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 16:20 IST

