Entertainment Network (India) consolidated net profit rises 22.64% in the December 2018 quarter
Premium Capital Market & Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 25.00% to Rs 0.03 crore

Net loss of Premium Capital Market & Investments reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2018. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 25.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.030.04 -25 OPM %-33.330 -PBDT-0.010 0 PBT-0.010 0 NP-0.010 0

First Published: Thu, February 07 2019. 16:06 IST

