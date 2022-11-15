Premium Capital Market & Investments reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 50.00% to Rs 0.01 crore

Premium Capital Market & Investments reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2022 and during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 50.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.010.0200000000

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)