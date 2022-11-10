Prestige Estates Projects consolidated net profit rises 79.69% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 9.85% to Rs 1427.70 crore

Net profit of Prestige Estates Projects rose 79.69% to Rs 140.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 78.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 9.85% to Rs 1427.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1299.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1427.701299.7025.6828.01227.40260.0064.80145.50140.7078.30

