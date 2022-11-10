JUST IN
Colaba Cloud Platforms standalone net profit rises 1300.00% in the September 2022 quarter
Prestige Estates Projects consolidated net profit rises 79.69% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 9.85% to Rs 1427.70 crore

Net profit of Prestige Estates Projects rose 79.69% to Rs 140.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 78.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 9.85% to Rs 1427.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1299.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1427.701299.70 10 OPM %25.6828.01 -PBDT227.40260.00 -13 PBT64.80145.50 -55 NP140.7078.30 80

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 08:04 IST

