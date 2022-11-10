Prestige Estates Projects consolidated net profit rises 79.69% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 9.85% to Rs 1427.70 croreNet profit of Prestige Estates Projects rose 79.69% to Rs 140.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 78.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 9.85% to Rs 1427.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1299.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1427.701299.70 10 OPM %25.6828.01 -PBDT227.40260.00 -13 PBT64.80145.50 -55 NP140.7078.30 80
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU