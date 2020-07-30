Pricol reports consolidated net profit of Rs 21.32 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 9.93% to Rs 354.08 crore

Net profit of Pricol reported to Rs 21.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 87.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 9.93% to Rs 354.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 322.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 98.75 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 173.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 16.58% to Rs 1538.53 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1319.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

