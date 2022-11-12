JUST IN
Prima Agro consolidated net profit declines 63.41% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 23.84% to Rs 3.45 crore

Net profit of Prima Agro declined 63.41% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 23.84% to Rs 3.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales3.454.53 -24 OPM %15.0727.37 -PBDT0.611.32 -54 PBT0.431.15 -63 NP0.300.82 -63

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 08:09 IST

