Prima Agro consolidated net profit declines 63.41% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 23.84% to Rs 3.45 crore

Net profit of Prima Agro declined 63.41% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 23.84% to Rs 3.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.3.454.5315.0727.370.611.320.431.150.300.82

