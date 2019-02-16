Prima Agro standalone net profit declines 30.56% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 89.95% to Rs 3.49 croreNet profit of Prima Agro declined 30.56% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 89.95% to Rs 3.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 34.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales3.4934.73 -90 OPM %24.073.51 -PBDT0.901.27 -29 PBT0.701.07 -35 NP0.500.72 -31
